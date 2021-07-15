Hans Airways Signs Contract with Air Logistics Group

Hans Airways prepares to launch its direct non-stop flights to India later in 2021 and as it continues its drive towards gaining its UK Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority.

UK-based start-up airline, Hans Airways has appointed Air Logistics Group as its Cargo General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) network-wide. The exclusive GSSA agreement will take effect from 1 August 2021, with the East Midlands-based supplier providing Hans Airways with full cargo sales, marketing, online booking and customer service support across its network. This news follows swiftly on the back of the airline’s recent announcement of its highly experienced team of Board members earlier in July.

The new GSSA agreement is a timely development as Hans Airways prepares to launch its direct non-stop flights to India later in 2021 and as it continues its drive towards gaining its UK Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority. The agreement is expected to drive invaluable cargo revenues to the airline’s bottom line, particularly at a time when worldwide air freight is booming.

“In Air Logistics Group, we are confident that we have chosen a partner capable of providing the selling expertise, fast response times and service levels and that the freight community will expect from Hans Airways,” comments Ian Davies, Chief Operating Officer, Hans Airways. “With experienced staff and the network to provide effective coverage of our planned routes, Air Logistics Group is well-positioned to be the face of the Hans Airways cargo team.”

The deal with Air Logistics Group will not be the only contract signed by Hans Airways with an industry heavyweight in its respective field, as the carrier intends to partner with many established aviation industry names. “Our business strategy from day one has been to work with market-leading suppliers and partners, like Air Logistics Group, allowing us to build the solid and robust foundations needed to succeed. There are more agreements in the pipeline that will show that Hans Airways means business,” adds Davies.

“Hans Airways is an exciting new face in the airline industry and will be operating on a vital trade route between the UK and India,” explains Stephen Dawkins, Chief Executive Officer at Air Logistics Group. “We are confident that their new service from the UK to India is just the start, and that we can build the cargo business across the Hans Airways network as it expands.”