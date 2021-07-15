Cayman Islands Announces Plan for Reopening to International Leisure Tourism

Beginning in early March 2020, the Cayman Islands swiftly and effectively closed its borders to international travel and cruise traffic to protect travelers and residents from the global pandemic.

The new five-phase approach to reopening will continue to safeguard the Caymanian population, while also carefully allowing international visitors to enjoy Cayman Islands once again.

Once the country has completed all five phases and following a thorough assessment from the Government and health officials, the Cayman Islands will celebrate its Grand Re-Opening.

Those who have been dreaming of white sandy beaches, turquoise water, and bespoke luxury in the Cayman Islands can soon make their dreams a reality: the Cayman Islands has announced plans to begin safely welcoming back tourists to Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman via an intentional phased reopening approach.

“Since March 2020, the Cayman Islands has been deliberate in all efforts to protect our people and visitors; from rapid and widespread testing, investing in the Caymanian workforce and implementing a phased strategy to safely reopen our shores to luxury-seeking visitors, the health and safety of our community was paramount in all decisions,” said Minister for Tourism and Transport, Hon. Kenneth Bryan. “My colleagues and I in government have worked tirelessly to develop this phased approach in preparation for the opening of our borders to international travelers – and we are pleased to announce the wait for paradise is almost over! Our guests will appreciate the impactful developments and enhancements we’ve made to the destination – surely proving that Cayman is worth the wait.”

The Cayman Islands Government (CIG) has worked closely with health authorities, public sector, and private sector to develop this five-phase approach to ensure a safe and healthy experience for those working in the industry and the visitors who choose to experience the bespoke luxury that the island destination is known for across the globe.