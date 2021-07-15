China Tourism Reports 2.36 Billion Domestic Trips in First Half of 2021

Domestic tourism revenue stood at 1.95 trillion yuan – up by 208% year on year.

According to the report released by the China Tourism Academy (CTA), Chinese travelers made 2.36 billion domestic trips in the first half of 2021 – a 153% increase from the same period last year.

China‘s tourism industry welcomed a fast recovery in the first half of 2021. Domestic trips and tourism revenue had recovered to about 77% and 70%t, respectively, of the level of the first half of 2019.

Both tourists and tour operators displayed strong confidence. According to the CTA, 83.6% of interviewed residents are willing to travel in the third quarter, almost equal to the level before COVID-19, and 78% of surveyed traveling company entrepreneurs have confidence in the tourism market in the second half of 2021.

The report expects China to receive about 2.6 billion domestic trips and 2.24 trillion yuan in tourism revenue in the second half of 2021, or 88% and 76%, respectively, of the level of the same period of 2019.