SriLankan Airlines Resumes Moscow – Colombo Flights from Domodedovo Airport

SriLankan Airlines is going to run one regular weekly flight on Saturdays.

The arrival time to Domodedovo is 4:30 a.m., the departure time – 7:15 p.m.

The service will resume starting from July 31, 2021.

The national air carrier of Sri Lanka, SriLankan Airlines, is resuming flights from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Colombo starting from July 31, 2021. Domodedovo is the only airport of the Moscow Aviation Hub from which passengers can fly directly to this destination.

The air carrier is going to run one regular weekly flight on Saturdays. The arrival time to Domodedovo is 4:30 a.m., the departure time – 7:15 p.m.

“This is a significant air link for SriLankan Airlines as we connect to the largest country in the world which is also known as one of the greatest cultural and historic destinations. This operation would offer a new and easy travel path in connecting the Russian Federation and surrounding countries. We are eagerly awaiting to welcome Russian visitors in Sri Lanka and passengers onboard our flights to Russia”, stated SriLankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatilleka.

Previously this air carrier and Domodedovo cooperated from 2011 to 2015, the passenger traffic amounted to 115,000 passengers.

“Currently Colombo is seen as a very unique destination for the Moscow Aviation Hub”, noted the director of Moscow Domodedovo Airport Andrey Pavlov. – The arrival of SriLankan Airlines on the Russian market will open many opportunities for tourist development of our countries. We are sure that our previous successful experience of partnership will allow us to effectively work in the future”.

SriLankan Airlines became the first carrier in the South Asian region to receive the ‘Diamond’ rating from the Airline Passengers Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying, a standard received for the extra safety measures and comprehensive hygiene precautions adhered to since the onset of the global pandemic. SriLankan Airlines is an award-winning airline with a firm reputation as a global leader in service, comfort, safety, reliability, and punctuality.