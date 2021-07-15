Guam’s skies will light up with fireworks & drone light shows

Reflecting on the strength and resilience demonstrated by Guam’s elders, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Mayors’ Council of Guam have dubbed this year’s celebration of Guam’s Liberation, ‘Kontra i Piligru, Ta Fanachu.’ It means “against all peril, we rise.”

In celebration of the 77th anniversary of Guam’s Liberation, the Office of the Governor and Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) will present Guam’s very first aerial electronic light show, featuring 100 quadcopter drones, coming this Liberation Day evening, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Liberation Day Drone Light Show will be followed by three simultaneous fireworks displays. The Governor’s Office and GVB have been working with local vendors Bella Wings Aviation and JamzMedia Productions/ShowPro Pyrotechnics to bring these exciting additions to this year’s Liberation festivities.

“We are excited to offer this unique blend of entertainment, and we hope that it serves as continued inspiration towards a stronger, more prosperous future for our island and our people,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we commemorate our island’s 77th Liberation from foreign occupation, celebrations have deepened in meaning with the challenges each of us endured as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Governor Lou and I thank the people of Guam for staying the course and once again, proving the resilience of our island community in times of adversity. While liberation festivities look different from years past, we look forward to lighting up the night sky with more than fireworks, but Guam’s first drone show,” added Lt. Governor Tenorio.

The Liberation Day Drone Light Show begins at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21st. Light-up drones will dazzle, dance, and hover in formation high over Tumon Bay for 13 minutes and be visible from several miles away. Governor Joseph Flores Memorial (Ypao Beach) Park in Tumon will be closed to the public that night, but the drone light show can be seen from anywhere along Tumon Bay.

The drone show will be followed by three synchronized fireworks launches from Oka Point (old hospital), Hagåtña Boat Basin, and a barge off Malesso’ Pier at 8:15 p.m. Theme music will accompany the drone-light and fireworks shows and can be heard on The Breeze 93.9 FM.

If you miss the drone show debut, you can catch another show from the village of Malesso’ on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:00 p.m. No fireworks will be displayed that night. The follow-up show will be facing the Malesso mountainside toward Mount Schroeder and will be visible in parts of Malesso’ and Humåtak.

“If we can’t celebrate Liberation Day with gatherings of thousands of our people like we usually do, then we will just have to line the night sky with messages of unity and hope for our families at a time when our whole community is working together to beat this virus once and for all,” GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez said.

More eTN News on Guam