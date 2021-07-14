Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

WHO Chief: COVID-19 Global Third Wave Is Here

1 day ago
by Harry Johnson
Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Written by Harry Johnson

Delta variant is now in more than 111 countries, so the WHO expects it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide, if it isn’t already.

  • In the past week cases of COVID-19 were increasing globally, and deaths have started to go up again.
  • The WHO head slammed a shocking disparity in the global distribution of vaccines.
  • Lack of access to vaccines leaves most of the world’s population “at the mercy of the virus.”

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that the world is currently in the early stages of a third wave of COVID-19.

WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his opening remarks at the 8th meeting of the IHR Emergency Committee on COVID-19 that in the past week cases of COVID-19 were increasing globally, and deaths have started to go up again. 

“We are now in the early stages of a third wave,” said Ghebreyesus.

Moreover, “deaths are increasing again” after 10 weeks of declines, he added. “The Delta variant is one of the main drivers of the current increase in transmission, fueled by increased social mixing and mobility, and inconsistent use of proven public health and social measures,” he stated.

According to Ghebreyesus, “the Delta variant is now in more than 111 countries,” so the WHO expects “it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide, if it isn’t already.”

The WHO head slammed “a shocking disparity in the global distribution of vaccines”. Meanwhile, lack of access to vaccines leaves most of the world’s population “at the mercy of the virus”, the WHO director general said recalling that “many countries still have not received any vaccines, and most have not received enough”.