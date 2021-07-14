Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Before Taking Off to Your Holiday Destination: Shop and Dine at Frankfurt Airport!

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Many shops and restaurants have reopened at Frankfurt Airport – Tim Mälzer’s “Pezzo di Pane” gives you an authentic taste of Italy.

  • There’s a broad range of attractive offerings at FRA, from leading German and international brands to locally popular proprietor-led shops and restaurants.
  • Brands including Boss, Falke, Llyod, and Gant beckon with summer discounts and glimpses of the new winter collections.
  • You’ll also find an extensive selection of beauty products in the new Duty Free store opened by Frankfurt Airport Retail GmbH & Co. KG in the non-Schengen transit area of Pier B in Terminal 1.

Welcome back to Frankfurt Airport! More and more people are longing to travel again, and passenger volumes at the airport are expanding as a result. Numerous shops and restaurants are also reopening to serve them, and will be ready to welcome you in Terminals 1 and 2 right on time for the start of the summer school holidays in the German state of Hesse on July 16.

“Finally we’re able to offer our passengers a full range of shopping and dining opportunities again,” says Anke Giesen, Fraport AG’s executive board member responsible for retail and real estate. “Together we’re gradually returning to normality after the the pandemic-induced dry stretch. And we have every reason to look ahead with optimism.”

There’s a broad range of attractive offerings at FRA, from leading German and international brands to locally popular proprietor-led shops and restaurants. In Terminal 1, passengers and visitors can visit the “Shopping Boulevard” and “Shopping Avenue” malls. Brands including Boss, Falke, Llyod, and Gant beckon with summer discounts and glimpses of the new winter collections. You can also head for one of seven recently reopened Travel Value and Duty Free shops to find an exquisite perfume or gifts for your loved ones at home, or any of a wide range of other attractive products.

How about a tasty latte macchiato before taking off? The teams of some 80 cafés and restaurants are overjoyed to be serving guests again. If you wish to dine inside a restaurant, you need to present evidence that you are fully vaccinated or recovered or have recently tested negative. However, all foods and beverages can also be ordered to take away. The Food Plaza on the top level of Terminal 2 offers guests a breathtaking view of the action out on the airfield and airport apron.

