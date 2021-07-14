Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

African Tourism Board condemns South African Lawlessness

1 day ago
ATB Chairman Cuthbert Ncube
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The current situation in the Republic of South Africa is concerning. The worst violence in years broke out after the jailing of former RSA president Zuma.
Anger at post-apartheid inequalities underpin riots. Residents organize to protect property, confront looters
South Africa Presidency considers further military deployment. The Chairman of the African Tourism Board issues a statement.

  1. Cuthbert Ncube, the South African based Chairman of the African Tourism Board is appealing for calm in ongoing disputes and violence throughout the Republic of South Africa.
  2. The social and political unrest is a threat to Travel, Tourism, and investment in this part of the Country, as KZN is a prime tourist and investment destination in South Africa, and a center for events, culture, and conferences.
  3. The media try to spinthe looting situation into a political issue but the reality is that lockdowns are destroying an already poor country. The owner of a tour company in the United States and a member of the African Tourism Board said: I I had speculated about what pandemic would do to tourism dependent societies. I didn’t think of South Africa in that list. I had no idea South Africa depended on tourism as much as it did.

The question raised in South Africa: Former President Jacob Zuma may no longer be in charge. But is anyone? The response: No one is incharge its every man for himself.

A travel agent in Johannesburg told eTurboNews: I have been trying to re-establish tourism trips to South Africa but COVID strains, and now riots…. not sure when we are coming back.

The Chairman of the Eswatini headquartered African Tourism Board Cuthbert Ncube is based in Pretoria, South Africa. He added:

“The African Tourism Board condemns the lawlessness and violence that has swept throughout the Province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in South Africa and had escalated to other areas of the Country.

Stand up for South Africa

“Tourism has the potential to be the engine of economic and investment recovery.
We, therefore, appeal for calm and restraint from all citizens, and political leaders

“It’s better to create a dialogue and address the fundamental concerns.

“The resurgence of COVID cases following yet another variant that has grabbed pockets of Africa has delivered another blow to the Travel Industry.

“Such unnecessary uprisings will not save the stability and reputation of South Africa and the Continent combined.

“It is only when investors, travelers, businesses have confidence in the systems that the sector will start to recover and flourish again.

Let us all restore the Pride of our Continent, South Africa, and its Provinces as the number one preferred destination of choice for Tourism, MICE, Investment, and Family breakaway destination.”

The African Tourism Board’s mission is for Africa to become one tourism destination of choice in the world. African Tourism Board ambassadors lead the organization throughout the continent. ATB headquarter is in the Kingdom of Eswatini. The African Tourism Board Marketing Corporation is headquartered in the United States of America. More information and membership forms on www.africantourismboard.com