Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

UAE Embassy in Israel is a New Paradigm of Peace

20 mins ago
by The Media Line
UAE Flag in Israel
Raising the UAE flag in Israel
Written by The Media Line

Just a short time ago Israel was not even shown on official maps in the United Arab Emirates. Today the UAE opened its embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling it a new paradigm of peace.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The United Arab Emirates formally dedicated its embassy in Tel Aviv
  2. This is just the beginning. In our post-COVID world, those who innovate will lead.
  3. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog joined UAE AmbassadorMohamed Al Khaja in cutting a ribbon to open the embassy.

The United Arab Emirates formally dedicated its embassy in Tel Aviv.  

“This embassy will serve not just as a home for diplomats but a base for our task to continue to build on our new partnership, to seek dialogue, not dispute, to build a new paradigm of peace, and to provide a model for a new collaborative approach to conflict resolution in the Middle East,” UAE AmbassadorMohamed Al Khaja said on Wednesday morning in front of the new embassy, located in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building. 

“Since the normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE, we have seen – for the first time – discussions on trade and investment opportunities, a collaboration between hospitals, universities and research centers, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, cooperation in combating COVID-19, countering cyber threats, and protecting our environment. We signed major agreements across various fields, including economy, air travel, technology, and culture,” Khaja said. 

“And this is just the beginning. In our post-COVID world, those who innovate will lead,” he also said, adding: “The UAE and Israel are both innovative nations.”  

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next