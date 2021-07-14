UAE Embassy in Israel is a New Paradigm of Peace

Just a short time ago Israel was not even shown on official maps in the United Arab Emirates. Today the UAE opened its embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling it a new paradigm of peace.

The United Arab Emirates formally dedicated its embassy in Tel Aviv This is just the beginning. In our post-COVID world, those who innovate will lead. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog joined UAE AmbassadorMohamed Al Khaja in cutting a ribbon to open the embassy.

The United Arab Emirates formally dedicated its embassy in Tel Aviv.

“This embassy will serve not just as a home for diplomats but a base for our task to continue to build on our new partnership, to seek dialogue, not dispute, to build a new paradigm of peace, and to provide a model for a new collaborative approach to conflict resolution in the Middle East,” UAE AmbassadorMohamed Al Khaja said on Wednesday morning in front of the new embassy, located in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building.

“Since the normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE, we have seen – for the first time – discussions on trade and investment opportunities, a collaboration between hospitals, universities and research centers, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, cooperation in combating COVID-19, countering cyber threats, and protecting our environment. We signed major agreements across various fields, including economy, air travel, technology, and culture,” Khaja said.

“And this is just the beginning. In our post-COVID world, those who innovate will lead,” he also said, adding: “The UAE and Israel are both innovative nations.”