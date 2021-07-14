Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the situation in South Africa

Moussa Faki Mahamat condemns in the strongest terms the surge of violence in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of South Africa.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns in the strongest terms the surge of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians and appalling scenes of the looting of public and private property, destruction of infrastructure, including the suspension of essential services in Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of South Africa.

The Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a rapid and full recovery to the wounded.

The Chairperson calls for an urgent restoration of order, peace and stability in the country in full respect of the rule of law. He stresses that failure to do so can have grave impacts not only in the country but the Region as a whole.

The Chairperson reiterates the full and unwavering solidarity of the African Union

Commission with the government and people of South Africa.