Lufthansa Flies 76,000 People From Frankfurt Airport on First Vacation Weekend

Start of the vacations in Hesse: 76,000 people take off on vacation with Lufthansa from Frankfurt Airport on the first vacation weekend. With 192 destinations, the airline offers even more flight destinations from Frankfurt than in the summer of 2019 and, with more than 1,800 weekly connections, 55 percent of the connections from pre-Corona times, with a rising trend. At the same time, many states continue to require additional documents such as test or vaccination certificates. For this reason, Lufthansa recommends that its passengers obtain information in advance and arrive at the airport on time.

Those who are worried about not having the right certificates for the trip can have them checked by a Lufthansa Service Center on selected flights up to 72 hours before departure. These can include proof of tests, survived COVID-19 disease and vaccinations. Confirmations of digital entry applications can also be checked. This ensures in advance that the required documents are available. Lufthansa recommends that its guests continue to carry the original printed certificates with them on the trip, in addition to the digital proof.

Which documents are necessary and where COVID-19 tests can also be made for the return journey can be found on the Lufthansa website. For return travel to Germany, antigen self-tests using the video-ident procedure are now also accepted and can also be purchased online.

For a relaxed trip, Lufthansa recommends using the wide range of online services for check-in and baggage check-in. At Frankfurt Airport, passengers can check in their baggage free of charge at the existing drive-through from now until the end of the vacations. This is conveniently possible from 23 to two hours before departure, if required also directly combined with a drive-through COVID test.