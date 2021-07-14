Bangkok Airports to Serve as COVID-19 Field Hospitals

Thailand Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said this weekend that the arrangement for another 7,000 beds was being made due to the current coronavirus situation in the form of COVID-19 field hospitals, as a large number of patients are waiting for treatment.

COVID-19 field hospitals will be set up in areas not being used at 2 airports. Suvarnabhumi Airport alone will be able to accommodate over 3 times as many patients as Bussarakham Hospital. Japan has stepped in with 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccinations to help Thailand in its battle against COVID-19.

The unused areas of Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports will both be used for the setting up of field hospitals.

Saksayam said the government has finalized a temporary lease with Airports of Thailand (AOT), because the lease for Bussarakham Hospital at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province will expire in August.

According to Mr. Saksayam, the hospital at Suvarnabhumi Airport will be able to accommodate more than 3 times the number of patients at Bussarakham Hospital. In addition, Don Mueang Airport is in the process of preparing a warehouse building for the setting up of a field hospital, which will contain approximately 2,000 beds for patients with mild symptoms.

Japan steps in to help

The Thai government held an official ceremony on July 12 to receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the government of Japan to help fight the spread of COVID-19.