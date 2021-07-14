Hassle-free COVID-19 Tests for Tourists Visiting Serengeti Migration

Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) has set up a new COVID-19 sample collection center at Kogatende area in preparation for the wildebeest Serengeti migration season.

Serengeti National Park now has two COVID-19 test sample collection centers, one in Seronera, and another in Kogatende in preparation for the Serengeti migration. Around 700,000 tourists visit the Tanzania northern tourist circuit annually to witness the great wildebeest migration. Every year between July and October, millions of wildebeest are driven by the same ancient rhythm to fulfill their instinctive role in the inescapable cycle of life.

“TATO in partnership with the government through UNDP support wishes to announce that we have setup a new COVID-19 specimen collection center in Kogatende, Northern Serengeti, in our efforts to offer our tourists hassle-free test during the wildebeest migration season which is currently underway,” said TATO Chairman, Wilbard Chambulo.

TATO members say that this is a sigh of relief for the tourists who wish to see the Mara river’s migration crossing season between July and October when the wildebeest arrive from the Maasai Mara Game Reserve into Tanzania’s Northern Serengeti.

TATO’s idea is to ensure a seamless safari experience for all tourists who are planning a migration safari in Serengeti National Park in Tanzania this year.

“With hygiene protocols in place from our team and our accommodation partners, the clinics in Serengeti will ensure minimal disruption to tourists’ itineraries while ensuring compliance with airline and international regulations,” Mr. Chambulo noted.

Serengeti National Park lies in northern Tanzania between Lake Victoria and the East African Rift Valley. It was established in 1929 and expanded in 1940 to protect 5,600 square miles (14,500 sq. km) of the Serengeti plains ecosystem.

This park supports over 94 species of mammals, 400 species of birds, and includes thousands of wildlife.

The planet’s largest remaining wildlife migration – the annual loop of 2 million wildebeest across the Serengeti and Maasai Mara reserve – is a key tourist allure, generating multi-millions of dollars annually.