Skål Pays Tribute to Walter Kenneth “Ken” Whitty

It is with extreme sadness that the passing of Skålleague Ken Whitty, MD, Flow Inter Co. Ltd., distributor of Paulaner Beer and beverages was announced.

Walter Kenneth “Ken” Whitty, 1952 – 2021, has passed after battling cancer. Ken’s company was a long-time sponsor of Skål in Bangkok and Pattaya, Thailand. President of Skål International, Andrew J. Wood, delivered a eulogy during the Buddhist cremation ceremony held yesterday at Wat Sri-Iam in Bangkok.

At age 69 Ken had been battling cancer in recent years. Born in Waterford, Ireland, Ken first arrived in Thailand in 1999 and quickly established Danmark Co. Ltd. and Flow Inter Co. Ltd., the sole distributors in Thailand of renowned brands such as Paulaner, Hopf, Hacker-Pschorr, and Fuller’s Beers. Along with Cornish Orchard Cider and Abbona Wines. Ken was MD and Khun Kanpitcha (Toi), and Ken’s wife is Executive Director. They built a successful business importing famous brand beers and beverages. The company with its strong sponsorship became synonymous with OKTOBERFEST here in Thailand.

Flow Inter Co. Ltd. is also a long-time sponsor of Skål in Bangkok and Pattaya, regularly supporting members and meetings for 14 years with Paulaner Beers and assorted beverages.

Andrew J. Wood, President of Skål International, during the Buddhist cremation ceremony held yesterday at Wat Sri-Iam in Bangkok, delivered a short eulogy. “With his warm friendly smile, Ken was a regular attendee at industry events many of which his company sponsored and supported. Be it the British Thai Chamber of Commerce (BCCT) or German Chamber (GTCC) and others, or a travel and tourism industry event – such as Skål or the FBAT – Ken, Toi, and team were so supportive,” Wood said.

“Ken leaves behind a strong legacy and we reach out to Toi and family with love and support at this time. Ken was much admired and will be sadly missed by all of us whose life he touched. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness we mourn the passing of our friend.”

Skål is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world that promotes global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Its members, the industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional, and international levels to discuss and pursue topics of common interest.