Tourism Minister Meets Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, and the new Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, have met with the board Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) to discuss the prevailing issues impacting upon tourism recovery in Seychelles, reassuring the trade of the government’s commitment towards the success of the industry as well as the government’s continuous efforts to work alongside the private sector.

The SHTA garnered support from the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism in the interest of the sector and broader community. Monthly meetings between the two departments will resume. Tourism professionals from the private sector will be invited to join a new advisory committee to effectively assist government in addressing tourism-related matters.

Minister Radegonde stated at the outset of the meeting, held for the first time this year, virtually, via the online platform ZOOM late last month, that his department will, within reason, support requests made by SHTA in the interest of the sector and the broader economy. Collaboration and consultation will be increased he said, with the resumption of scheduled monthly meetings between the Department of Tourism and SHTA.

Briefing the SHTA board members on the restructuring happening within the Tourism Department, Minister Radegonde stated that the dissolution of the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) and merger of the two main national tourism bodies were essential to consolidate the resources of both entities while creating the desirable synergy between the two.

Minister Radegonde’s proposal to invite tourism professionals from the private sector to join a new advisory committee to effectively assist government in addressing tourism-related matters was positively received by the SHTA who reaffirmed the tourism industry is strengthened when private and public sectors interact and contribute jointly to planning and strategic thinking and devising solutions to national problems.

Value for money is one key issues faced by the industry and Minister Radegonde reiterated the department’s plan to enhance the visitor experience; an assessment and inventory of the existing sites of interest and accommodation products will be conducted and entrance fees of iconic sites reviewed to ensure that visitors are getting value for money.