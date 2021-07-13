Jamaica Tourism Minister to Participate in African Tourism Recovery Summit

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett departed the island today (July 13) to participate in the highly-anticipated African Tourism Recovery Summit for African Ministers of Tourism, which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The high-level African Tourism Recovery Summit follows on the heels of the Tourism Recovery Summit held in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia in May of this year. The focus will be on the new era that tourism is now entering and will explore ways to rebuild the African tourism sector that has been impacted negatively by COVID-19. Minister Bartlett will continue investment talks with Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia while in Kenya.

Minister Bartlett has been invited to speak at the summit in his capacity as a well-respected global thought leader on tourism resilience and recovery.

While in Kenya, Minister Bartlett will continue investment talks with His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, which officially began in June when Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, hosted the first Jamaica-Saudi Arabia bilateral conference focused on inward investments to foster economic growth and the creation of new local jobs.

At that time, Minister Al Khateeb led a high-level delegation during his recent visit to Jamaica, including, Mr. Abdurahman Bakir, Vice President for Investment Attraction and Development in the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia, and Mr. Hammad Al-Balawi, General Manager for Investment Management and Oversight in the Saudi Ministry of Tourism.

At the June 24 meeting, Minister Hill expressed the government’s commitment to strengthening the Jamaica-Saudi Arabia relationship. While Minister Al Khateeb, who is chairman of the powerful multi-billion US dollar Saudi Fund for Development, expressed a vision of catalyzing the expansion of Saudi Arabian business operations in the Americas, especially throughout the Caribbean and Latin American region.

