Carnival boosts cruise job postings as it sets sail again

Carnival Corporation is readying to hire entry-level to vice-president roles to meet full fleet cruise operations for Summer 2022. As cruises resume after COVID-19 halted and slowed down listings for the large part of 2020, the company increased job advertisements from 65 jobs in Q1 2021 to 204 in Q2 2021.

With Carnival resuming cruises in July 2021 and more to follow in the coming months, the company is focusing on hotel staffing requirements. The luxury cruise liner is set to operate half of its fleet or 42 ships by fiscal year-end and fully sail by Summer 2022. Since March 2021, Carnival has been increasing its recruitment to meet expanding operations across its brands and prepare for the holiday season. Bookings rose by 45% in Q2 2021 when compared to the previous quarter, according to its Q2 earnings call.

The company looks to handle recruitments to the tune of 500-1,000 candidates in a year across operational departments, as evidenced by its ‘Talent Attraction Shipboard Recruiter’ role. Its ‘Director, Shipboard HR Operations’ role seeks to ensure effective and efficient delivery of HR services to over 40,000 shipboard employees. The company established new health and employee safety (HES) protocols and guidelines to implement at the ports during a phased return to service and eventual full-scale operations.

Carnival is focusing on incorporating major business changes by improving shore experience, business model, optimizing product portfolio, and defining pricing management to drive revenue. Its ‘Director, Commercial Strategy & Business Development’ role underscores that the company is looking to create new tours and experiences for Carnival and its sister brands in the Caribbean. It is identifying and deploying new technologies and commercial initiatives to grow Wi-Fi, voice, data and land-based opportunities.