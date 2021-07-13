Fear of COVID-19 Variants in the Fall

The Higher Institute of Health (HIH) in Italy is raising the alarm while hospitalization figures remain low. The percentage of positive cases is causing a fear of COVID-19 variants Kappa and Delta, mainly the latter, which rose from 5.2 percent in May to 27.7 percent June.

A new report from the HIH on the diffusion of variants is calling for “great attention” to be paid to the circulation of these more contagious variants. A third vaccine is being proposed to combat these COVID-19 variants. In October, there will be a resurgence of viral circulation, different from 2020, and mainly those who have not been vaccinated will end up in intensive care.

“The third dose of the vaccine is in the proposals, but we don’t know when and for whom,” said the General Director of Prevention of the Italy Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza.

“A third vaccination against COVID-19 is under study, even if we do not yet know when, how, and for whom,” Rezza explained during a press conference on the analysis of the data on COVID-19 regional monitoring.

“In October, there will be a resurgence of viral circulation, different from 2020, and mainly those who have not been vaccinated will end up in intensive care,” stated the Undersecretary for Health, Pierpaolo Sileri. “The risk is that the virus circulates among unvaccinated children and [those] over 60, with the latter at risk of ending up in intensive care. Still dying of coronavirus having a vaccine seems stupid to me. We have a weapon to avoid dying that last year did not have.”

Delta Variant: Things to Know

The Delta variant, which has a viral load 60 percent more contagious than other viral strains, is also on the rise in Italy according to data released by the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health in weekly monitoring.