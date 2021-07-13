New flights from Florida to St. Martin

Orlando in particular is a brand-new gateway for St. Martin. This new flight schedule is anticipated to open up opportunities in the feeder markets of Atlanta, Denver, Philadelphia, Newark, and Baltimore in the US. Florida is a key region for Frontier Airlines showing high demand to the Caribbean.

The first Vice President of the French St. Martin Territorial Council and President of St. Martin’s Tourist Office, Ms. Valérie Damaseau was present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Princess Juliana International Airport, alongside Ms. De Weever, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication of Sint Maarten.

“We are delighted that Frontier Airlines has added two new services to our friendly island. The new launch will help us expand our presence in key regions in Florida, in both Miami and Orlando. We will continue to work diligently in order to maintain St. Martin as one of the most sought-after Caribbean destinations to visit,” stated Ms. Aida Weinum, Director of the St. Martin Tourist Office. “With high demand travel to the Caribbean, we thank and welcome visitors, honeymooners, and any beach lovers to fly Frontier Airlines as they visit the tropical paradise of St. Martin.”

Frontier Airlines is now a valued partner for St. Martin, allowing the destination to expand its outreach within the Florida area. It is hoped that the power of both Miami and Orlando to attract international visitors from all across the globe will result in St. Martin being part of a two-center vacation for visitors seeking to combine Florida with a Euro-Caribbean experience.

The new Miami and Orlando flights are now operating weekly on Saturdays.