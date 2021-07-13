COVID-19 Murder Suicide Prevented for Mother and Son

In Pattaya, Thailand, a potential COVID-19 murder suicide was prevented when a woman was stopped from killing herself and her young son due to their desperate situation caused by COVID-19.

A 35-year-old woman was identified as Dao, a Laotian national, who was crying with her 7-year-old son outside Tuanthong in Pong Subdistrict set to carry out a COVID-19 murder suicide. A group of women spotted them both crying, and Dao told them she was heading to the Mabprachan Reservoir to drown the both of them. She alluded to an alternate plan to drive in front of an 18-wheeler truck on their bicycles.

Dao’s 51-year-old husband, Krit Banjong, is working as a security guard, however, she lost her job in the third wave of COVID-19 due to layoffs. She said they did not have enough money to pay their rent or to buy food or drinking water.

The village chief of Pong Moo 4, Ekachai Eimreung, arrived on the scene on Soi Mabprachan Lang 3 to give them food and 500 baht to get them through the night with a promise to speak to her landlord about temporarily suspending the family’s rent payments. The landlord agreed to allow them to defer their rent for the time being.

One of the women from the group that had seen her crying arrived at the family’s apartment with friends and presented food, necessities, and cash to Dao who promised she would not again try to harm herself or her son.