Qatar to open over 100 new hotels for FIFA 2022 World Cup

Qatar is gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Upcoming properties are part of Qatar’s strategy to diversify its offering and broaden its appeal to visitors.

Qatar expands its global tourism offer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar is adding 105 new hotels and hotel apartments to its already extensive portfolio of properties, as the country gears up to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The new properties will broaden Qatar’s appeal to a range of travelers and enhance the visitor experience, as Qatar Tourism continues its mission to turn the country into a world-leading destination.

One exciting recent hotel opening is the Banyan Tree Doha, a five-star luxury property, elegantly designed by renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia. Hotel openings on this year’s horizon include, for example, the Pullman Doha West Bay, a five-star Accor property; the JW Marriott West Bay, with an eye-catching and towering exterior; and the Steigenberger Hotel, famed for its exclusive hospitality. Each of these new hotels contributes a unique amenity or experience to Qatar’s 184-property-strong portfolio, which is made up of nearly 32,000 room keys.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are continuing to expand our tourism offer to ensure guests enjoy the best of Qatari hospitality while being able to choose a hotel, resort or serviced apartment that accommodates to their budget and needs. These upcoming properties are part of our strategy to diversify our offering and broaden our appeal to visitors. We are pleased to expand our global tourism offer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and provide travelers with more options to experience the very best of Qatar.”

The recently opened five-star Banyan Tree Doha offers an oasis of luxury in the heart of the city.

For a blend of work and play, the Pullman Doha West Bay with 375 rooms and suites and 93 apartments is due to open later this year.

Those looking to soak up views of Doha’s skyline will soon be able to enjoy a stay at the 53-storey JW Marriott West Bay.

Travelers looking for accommodation close to the airport will be able to book the futuristic 204-room Steigenberger Hotel Doha.