Record Demand For Private Jet Flights To Continue Post-COVID

New users are more likely to be using private aviation strictly for personal/vacation travel (64%).

A just-released survey shows the demand surge for private aviation will continue for the foreseeable future.

Some 69% of current private aviation users expect to fly more post-COVID than before the pandemic, with 28% saying they expect to fly privately at similar levels. Only 3% said they would be making fewer private flights in a post-COVID world.

Expected Use of Private Aviation Post-COVID Use Private Aviation more post-COVID than prior to COVID 69% Use Private Aviation same as prior to COVID 28% Use Private Aviation less post-COVID than prior to COVID 3%

Half of the current private aviation users said they had started or re-started private flying due to COVID-19, and 100% of these new private flyers say they plan to continue after the pandemic. More than half (53%) said they would fly privately regularly even after the pandemic, a 29% increase from 41% who said they would continue private flights regularly in a January survey.

The survey also revealed a strong pipeline of potential new private jet customers. Of the over 225 respondents, 90% are currently privately flyers, and 9% said they are now considering private aviation.

In terms of types of travel, 54% said they use private aviation for personal/vacation travel only, 43% use it for a combination of personal/vacation flights and business needs, and 3% said they use private flights exclusively for business.