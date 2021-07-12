American Airlines passenger tries to open door midflight, bites flight attendant, duct taped to her seat

The emotionally disturbed woman reportedly bolted out of her seat and tried to rip open the plane’s door midflight.

American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina quickly spiraled into the surreal when a female passenger started muttering to the male passenger sitting next to her that she did not want the aircraft to “fly up anymore.”

According to one of the passengers on the flight, the “odd” woman “started getting more and more agitated and very loud, and the man sitting next to her, along with the flight attendants, kindly tried to console her and calm her, but nothing worked.”

The emotionally disturbed woman, described as being in her 30s with green hair, reportedly bolted out of her seat and tried to rip open the plane’s door. She was quickly tackled by flight attendants, who restrained her limbs with duct tact and zip ties, according to the onboard eyewitness.

Passengers sitting in rows in front of and behind the unwell woman were then asked to move out of the way so that flight attendants could duct-tape the misbehaving customer to her seat.

According to one passenger, the aircraft’s pilot got on the intercom and urged people to stay in their seats as personnel dealt with a “bad situation on the plane,” without elaborating further.

American Airlines later confirmed the incredible incident and defended its Hollywood-esque security measures, explaining that a “potential security concern” required the plane’s crew to take action. The air carrier also disclosed that the woman “physically assaulted and bit” one of the flight attendants.