Cheapest Travel Destinations to Shop for Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Chanel, Gucci and Prada

The USA is one of the cheapest countries to purchase designer fashion, with most of high-fashion items costing the least in the US.

USA is the best country for designer shopping holidays.

Europe is one of the cheapest continents to shop in.

East Asian countries are among some of the most expensive countries to buy designer accessories.

To inspire your post-COVID holiday destination, UK travel industry experts have analyzed the price of luxury fashion accessories around the world, to reveal the cheapest (and most expensive) countries to buy the most iconic designs, from Chanel’s legendary 2.55 to the Cartier Love Bracelet.

The USA is one of the cheapest countries to purchase designer fashion, with four of the luxury items on the list, including the Chanel 2.55 and Cartier Love Bracelet, costing the least in the USA. In fact, you can save up to £4,813 by shopping in the USA compared to abroad.

Europe is one of the cheapest continents to shop in, with 5 out of the 12 cheapest countries located in Europe. You can save up to £700 by travelling to Europe for your luxury shopping trip for items including the Fendi Canvas Baguette bag and Louboutins New Very Prive.

East Asian countries are among some of the most expensive countries to buy designer accessories, with 9 out of the 12 most expensive places to purchase luxury fashion located in East Asia. There are a range of factors that may contribute to this, including tariffs in place on luxury foreign goods in China, exchange rates meaning the Yuan outperforms other major currencies and higher demand for designer goods in China and South East Asia.

The cheapest and most expensive locations to buy designer fashion

Louis Vuitton Speedy 25 bag

Cheapest place to buy: Denmark – 6,600 DKK (£765)

Priciest place to buy: New Zealand – NZ$1,940 (£999)