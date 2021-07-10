The City of Angels under COVID-19 surge for the third time

Bangkok, Oriental setting. And the city doesn’t know what the city is getting. The creme de la creme of the chess world in a show with everything but Yul Brynner Time flies doesn’t seem a minute Since the Tirolean spa had the chess boys in it. All change don’t you know that when you Play at this level there’s no ordinary venue. It’s Iceland or the Philippines or Hastings or this place! One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster. This will come back, but in the meantime, Bangkok will be closed again, thanks to the third wave of COVID-19.

Strict measures, including a curfew, will be imposed in Bangkok and five adjacent provinces for two weeks starting from Monday as the government attempts to curb the soaring number of new Covid-19 infections. A 9pm-4am curfew will be imposed in the four southermost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla and Yala. The strict rules will be in place for Greater Bangkok, which includes the capital and the five neighbouring provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

Just two weeks the travel and tourism industry in Thailand including in Bangkok, known as The City of Angeles had a glimmer of hope just a little more than 2 weeks ago when a list of what was reopening in Bangkok was prominently announced. Two weeks ago more types of venues and businesses in Bangkok were allowed to resume operations starting June 22, 2021.

Today this was long expired history when the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced strict measures to be imposed in Greater Bangkok include the closure of department stores Supermarkets will be allowed to stay open until 8 pm, however.

The new rules on what is open or closed in Bangkok dictate:

All eateries to close at 8pm.

Work for home encouraged for all businesses.

Strict enforcement of social distancing measures.

No public transport services from 9pm to 3am.

Closure of public parks at 9pm.

Closure of all infection-risk businesses such as salons, spas and traditional massage parlours.

No gatherings of more than five people, except for religious functions.

Covenience stores and night markets closed from 8pm to 4am.

Checkpoints would be set up from Saturday in all provinces to discourage people to travel.

A third COVID-19 surge is currently attacking the Thai Capita of Bangkok by the arrival of the Delta strain first found in India. New cases have also increased in the four southern provinces. In Southern Thailand, the Beta variant is the cause. The Beta variant is known as the South African strain

Thailand logged a record high of 75 death on Wednesday and the second-highest number of new infections, of 9,276, on Thursday. The highest number of daily infections was 9,635 on May 17. Today 75 people died in Thailand on COVID-19.

Thailand has approximately 70 million people. Thailand is number 77 in the world with 4670 cases per million population since the virus was detected. Compared the United States has 104,244 per million and has the sad position of the 13th highest in the world.

In the number of death, Thailand is only number 166 with 38 dead per million. The United States is number 21 in the world with 1870 dead per million.

There is also a serious bed shortage as more patients stay longer in hospitals and the rate of discharges slows. More than 700 people are on ventilators.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who chaired the CCSA meeting on Friday, reportedly directed authorities to keep new infections down during the semi-lockdown period and said all measures to fight the outbreak would be adjusted to better cope with the rapid virus spread.

The prime minister also decided to take a three-month pay cut to save state budget funds for the fight against the pandemic. Other cabinet ministers then followed.

Gen Prayut receives 125,590 baht a month, from a salary of 75,900 baht and a position allowance of 50,000 baht. He does not receive a salary as the defense minister. A cabinet member is allowed to receive a salary from only one position, the highest-paid one.

Limiting the lockdown to selected provinces was favored by business leaders to minimize the economic damage.

Bangkok will be the city of Angels again and One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble again.