Long COVID: How Czech Tourism is Dealing with Harmful Effects

32 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Czech Tourism, in collaboration with the Czech health industry and spa association, shared new treatment packages that help people recover from Long COVID at a recent virtual health conference.

  1. Many who survive COVID-19 go on to suffer from debilitating long-term symptoms – referred to as Long COVID.
  2. Some people are unable to resume their usual activities, including work, despite moving beyond the initial diagnosed case of COVID.
  3. Many have gone on with symptoms for months, trying to live their lives in a “new normal.”

Common long-term symptoms include fatigue; respiratory problems; “brain fog;” cardiac, renal and gastrointestinal issues; and loss of smell and taste. Alarming manifestations continue to emerge, such as the recent realization that infection may precipitate diabetes.

The Czech spa and health tourism sector has announced the latest details of new Long COVID recovery packages. These treatments are now on offer to health sector partners and consumers.

During an online event which was attended by leading physicians, medical professionals, and health media, a host of Czech medical spas and doctors shared information on how the Czech Republic’s spa industry is perfectly positioned to help Long COVID sufferers recover through a range of treatments and packages.

How Czechs are Recuperating:

– Three-week improvement packages – One in ten patients experience “post-COVID syndrome,” and the Czech Spa Association saw significant improvement in sufferers after three weeks of spa treatment.

