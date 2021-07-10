Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Netherlands reinstates COVID-19 restrictions amid new spike

by Harry Johnson
Dutch Prime Minister said the country’s hospitality and nightlife sectors needed to be shut down due to a rise in cases of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.

  • Netherlands is reinstating COVID-19 restrictions for nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals.
  • New restrictions imposed due to spike in infections among younger people.
  • All restaurants and bars in the Netherlands will close their doors from midnight until 6am each day, while live music will be banned.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands’ government is reinstating COVID-19 restrictions for nightclubs, restaurants and music festivals due to a spiking numbers of new coronavirus cases among younger people.

The reinstated COVID-19 restrictions, which were lifted June 26, will go in effect tomorrow morning and stay in place until August 14, Rutte said on Friday.

Appearing alongside Health Minister Hugo de Jonge, the PM said the country’s hospitality and nightlife sectors needed to be shut down due to a rise in cases of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.

Rutte said the government will now only allow one-day public events in venues filled to two-thirds capacity, and spectators must prove their vaccination and infection status.

All restaurants and bars in the Netherlands will also need to close their doors from midnight until 6am each day, while live music is to be banned.

A ticketing system allowing people to be exempt from the social distancing rule will also be paused until next month, when the government will review the situation.

De Jonge said the recent surge in infections mostly affected young people, but warned it was “inevitable” that the elderly would also become infected unless the government took action.

Within the last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands rose by 103% compared to the previous seven days, the latest analysis by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment shows.

