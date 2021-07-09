China’s airline industry sees stable recovery

China’s transportation volume recovered quarter by quarter, and in the second quarter, passenger trips on domestic flights returned to the pre-epidemic level.

According to the latest data released today by Civil Aviation Administration of China, Chinese civil aviation sector gradually recovered from the impact of COVID-19 in the first half of 2021.

The country’s aviation regulator’s data shows that China’s aviation industry reported 245 million passenger trips in the January-June period, up 66.4 percent year on year, equivalent to 76.2 percent of the volume during the same period of 2019.

The transportation volume recovered quarter by quarter, and in the second quarter, passenger trips on domestic flights returned to the pre-epidemic level.

The air-cargo volume rose 24.6 percent year on year to 3.743 million tons during the period, up 6.4 percent compared with the same period of 2019.

The aviation sector’s investment in fixed assets reached 43.5 billion yuan (about $6.72 billion) in the first half of the year, up 8.5 percent year on year, said the administration.