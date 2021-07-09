Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Finnair launches nonstop Miami, Bangkok and Phuket flights from Stockholm

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Thailand and Miami are among the top winter holiday destinations for Swedes.

  • Finnair opens nonstop flight route from Arlanda, Stockholm to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand.
  • Finnair opens nonstop flight route from Arlanda, Stockholm to Miami in the United States.
  • All three routes will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft.

Finnair opens non-stop flight routes from Arlanda, Stockholm in Sweden to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand and Miami in the United States for the winter season 2021/2022. All three routes will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft offering a smooth and modern travel experience.

“We are excited to meet the travel needs of our Swedish customers with a nonstop service from Arlanda to Thailand and Miami, which are among the top winter holiday destinations for Swedes”, says Ole Orvér,  Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair. “The new flights will strengthen our offering in the Swedish market.”

As of October 22, Finnair flies from Arlanda to Bangkok five times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. From November 28, the weekly frequencies will be increased to seven and flights are operated from Monday through Sunday until April 22, 2022.

Flights from Arlanda to Phuket will be operated on Sundays as of October 24. An additional frequency will be added Thursday as of November 4th and for Tuesdays as of November 30. Flights to Phuket will be operated until April 21, 2022.

Flights from Arlanda to Miami will start with two weekly frequencies, on Wednesdays and Saturdays as of October 23. From November 29, flights will be operated also on Monday and Friday until April 22, 2022. 

Finnair flies to Bangkok, Phuket and Miami also from its home base Helsinki Airport.

