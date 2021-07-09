Sydney residents now must carry ID to prove they’re within 6 miles from home

Greater Sydney area residents now must “carry evidence showing their address and produce the evidence if required to do so by a police officer” if they are at least 18 years old.

Only one person per household able to go outside to “obtain food, goods or services once per day.”

As Australia’s Sydney prepares to enter its third week of lockdown, the government of New South Wales issued a notice today, requiring all residents of Greater Sydney area to carry personal identification documents outside their residences, so that law enforcement officers could always check whether they are within allowed 6 miles (10 kilometers) from their homes.

Government notice signed by Brad Hazzard, NSW’s minister for health and medical research, specifies that outdoor “public gatherings,” including exercise, are limited to no more than two people in “group”, who must stay within 10km from their homes.

Residents of Greater Sydney area “who go out for exercise or outdoor recreation” must “remain within their own local government areas or within 10 kilometers of their homes,” according to the notice, and must “carry evidence showing their address and produce the evidence if required to do so by a police officer” if they are at least 18 years old.

Legal restrictions are even tighter for those who are out to get groceries, with only one person per household able to go outside to “obtain food, goods or services once per day.”

Greater Sydney has been locked down since June 26, and though the lockdown was planned to end two weeks later, it has been extended for an extra week as COVID-19 cases continue to be detected.

After it was discovered that at least 27 COVID-positive people had been out in the Sydney area during their infectious period, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned that the numbers “tell us that in the next few days … both the case numbers and unfortunately the number of people who may be exposed, or have been exposed, in the community is going to go up.”