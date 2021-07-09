Which US national parks are most family-friendly?

New research reveals the most family-friendly national parks in the USA, based on factors such as acres per visitor, ‘good for kids’ attractions, nature and parks, average annual temperature and rainfall.

The Virgin Islands is the best national park for family-friendly vacations in the US.

Redwood in California comes second, with a score of 6.30 out of 10.

Taking third place is Big Bend Texas with a score of 6.26 out of 10.

The USA is home to some of the most spectacular national parks in the world, perfect for families who love to get out in nature and explore the natural beauty of their home country.

But which US national parks are the best for families to visit?

The top 10 best family-friendly US national parks

Rank National Park State/ Territory Overall Score for Family Friendliness 1 Virgin Islands U.S. Virgin Islands 6.58 2 Redwood California 6.39 3 Big Bend Texas 6.26 4 Badlands South Dakota 6.21 5 Arches Utah 6.20 6 Guadalupe Mountains Texas 6.14 7 Everglades Florida 6.14 8 Carlsbad Caverns New Mexico 6.12 9 Black Canyon of the Gunnison Colorado 6.09 9 Bryce Canyon Utah 6.09 9 Lake Clark Alaska 6.09

The Virgin Islands is the best national park for family-friendly vacations in the US, with an overall score of 6.58 out of 10. With the second-highest temperature of 79.2 and with 55% of attractions being listed as good for kids.

Redwood in California comes second, with a score of 6.30 out of 10, having the most percentage of attractions for kids at 80% as well as 100% of attractions listed as nature & parks.

Taking third place is Big Bend Texas with a score of 6.26 out of 10, with 67% of attractions listed as nature & parks and an annual temperature of 71.4.