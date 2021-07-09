Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Which US national parks are most family-friendly?

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Which US national parks are most family-friendly?
Which US national parks are most family-friendly?
Written by Harry Johnson

New research reveals the most family-friendly national parks in the USA, based on factors such as acres per visitor, ‘good for kids’ attractions, nature and parks, average annual temperature and rainfall.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • The Virgin Islands is the best national park for family-friendly vacations in the US.
  • Redwood in California comes second, with a score of 6.30 out of 10.
  • Taking third place is Big Bend Texas with a score of 6.26 out of 10.

The USA is home to some of the most spectacular national parks in the world, perfect for families who love to get out in nature and explore the natural beauty of their home country. 

But which US national parks are the best for families to visit?

New research reveals the most family-friendly national parks in the USA, based on factors such as acres per visitor, ‘good for kids’ attractions, nature and parks, average annual temperature and rainfall. 

The top 10 best family-friendly US national parks

RankNational ParkState/ TerritoryOverall Score for Family Friendliness
1Virgin IslandsU.S. Virgin Islands6.58
2RedwoodCalifornia6.39
3Big BendTexas6.26
4BadlandsSouth Dakota6.21
5ArchesUtah6.20
6Guadalupe MountainsTexas6.14
7EvergladesFlorida6.14
8Carlsbad CavernsNew Mexico6.12
9Black Canyon of the GunnisonColorado6.09
9Bryce CanyonUtah6.09
9Lake ClarkAlaska6.09

The Virgin Islands is the best national park for family-friendly vacations in the US, with an overall score of 6.58 out of 10. With the second-highest temperature of 79.2 and with 55% of attractions being listed as good for kids.

Redwood in California comes second, with a score of 6.30 out of 10, having the most percentage of attractions for kids at 80% as well as 100% of attractions listed as nature & parks.

Taking third place is Big Bend Texas with a score of 6.26 out of 10, with 67% of attractions listed as nature & parks and an annual temperature of 71.4.

ajax loader