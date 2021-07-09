Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

How to make sure your press release is read by humans and not robots?

18 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
press release posting
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Are you being conned when issuing a press release? While a PR agency has written a nice media release, the vast majority of agencies simply churn out the release to its list of media databases, hoping for freebie publication. This is what the industry calls “Earned Media.” On the other hand, “Paid Media” gives those circulating their releases full control over your branding and messaging. eTurboNews added another two levels to it, and it means getting paid only based on success.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Circulating press releases is big business, but publications such as eTurboNews are often not on the earning side of this money making business,
  2. Big distribution wire services like PR Newswire get paid to circulate releases to pulications, and at the same time is charging licensing fees to key publications.
  3. Many times press releases end up on hidden back pages of portals like Yahoo Finance, Business Journal, and generate impressive reports in estimating the number of possible readers.

eTurboNews is now making sure, that readers of commercial press releases published on eTN portals are actually humans and not robots.

When analyzing distribution reports for posted press releases by some wire services, one can find computers talking to each other. The company posting the release often receives reports with million-strong numbers when in fact only a couple hundred saw the story published in a legitimate publication. Less than a handful of people opened and read the release, resulting in just a few clicks on links embedded in the content of the release.

The cost for one release can go into the thousands with very little result.

Earned media means publications that actually have the desired audience are almost always on the non-earning side of this chain. There is very little incentive to publish a press release that includes advertorial content.

eTurboNews reaches more than 2 million individual readers every month and came up with a win/win solution: Human readers!

eTurboNews new Unlimited Release Posting Plans assure clients only get charged when a reader is actually motivated enough to open the press release, reads it and clicks on a link he is interested in. Most links go to websites of the company posting.

Once a reader clicks on such a link, there will be a charge between 15 cents to $1.50 per click, depending on the plan. The maximum charge will never exceed 1000 clicks per release.

It’s in the interest of eTurboNews to position commercial releases well, analyze it for keywords and spicy headlines, and position it for search engines, news APPS, and aggregator news services, like Google News.

Every press release will be included in the eTN award-winning global email newsletters. More than 1/2 million readers will receive a push notification on their computer terminal showing the release headline with a link to the story.

Press releases posted on eTurboNews are converted into an audio file and posted on eTurboNews. It will also be converted into a podcast.

Podcasts are converted into a Livestream video and posted on more than 16 platforms, including YOUTUBE, APPLE, Soundcloud, Anchor, Google, etc.

The release will be translated into more than 50 languages and included on eTN’s new, independent, and dedicated foreign language news portals.

All of this is done by humans who care that many fellow humans in the world will be encouraged to read and interact with the content of the press release.

Those members subscribed to the unlimited subscription plans receive priority consideration to be mentioned within upcoming etitorial stories. Such members are also invited to interviews on the daily eTV news broadcast, or as a participant or guest on upcoming Livestream panel discussions.

Members of the Unlimited Content Posting Subscripiton plans also receive a complimentary membership in the World Tourism Network (WTN).

More information: www.travelnewsgroup.com/unlimited

More information on human press-releases

ajax loader