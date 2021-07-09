How to make sure your press release is read by humans and not robots?

Are you being conned when issuing a press release? While a PR agency has written a nice media release, the vast majority of agencies simply churn out the release to its list of media databases, hoping for freebie publication. This is what the industry calls “Earned Media.” On the other hand, “Paid Media” gives those circulating their releases full control over your branding and messaging. eTurboNews added another two levels to it, and it means getting paid only based on success.

Circulating press releases is big business, but publications such as eTurboNews are often not on the earning side of this money making business, Big distribution wire services like PR Newswire get paid to circulate releases to pulications, and at the same time is charging licensing fees to key publications. Many times press releases end up on hidden back pages of portals like Yahoo Finance, Business Journal, and generate impressive reports in estimating the number of possible readers.

eTurboNews is now making sure, that readers of commercial press releases published on eTN portals are actually humans and not robots.

When analyzing distribution reports for posted press releases by some wire services, one can find computers talking to each other. The company posting the release often receives reports with million-strong numbers when in fact only a couple hundred saw the story published in a legitimate publication. Less than a handful of people opened and read the release, resulting in just a few clicks on links embedded in the content of the release.

The cost for one release can go into the thousands with very little result.

Earned media means publications that actually have the desired audience are almost always on the non-earning side of this chain. There is very little incentive to publish a press release that includes advertorial content.

eTurboNews reaches more than 2 million individual readers every month and came up with a win/win solution: Human readers!

eTurboNews new Unlimited Release Posting Plans assure clients only get charged when a reader is actually motivated enough to open the press release, reads it and clicks on a link he is interested in. Most links go to websites of the company posting.

Once a reader clicks on such a link, there will be a charge between 15 cents to $1.50 per click, depending on the plan. The maximum charge will never exceed 1000 clicks per release.

It’s in the interest of eTurboNews to position commercial releases well, analyze it for keywords and spicy headlines, and position it for search engines, news APPS, and aggregator news services, like Google News.

Every press release will be included in the eTN award-winning global email newsletters. More than 1/2 million readers will receive a push notification on their computer terminal showing the release headline with a link to the story.

Press releases posted on eTurboNews are converted into an audio file and posted on eTurboNews. It will also be converted into a podcast.

Podcasts are converted into a Livestream video and posted on more than 16 platforms, including YOUTUBE, APPLE, Soundcloud, Anchor, Google, etc.

The release will be translated into more than 50 languages and included on eTN’s new, independent, and dedicated foreign language news portals.

All of this is done by humans who care that many fellow humans in the world will be encouraged to read and interact with the content of the press release.

Those members subscribed to the unlimited subscription plans receive priority consideration to be mentioned within upcoming etitorial stories. Such members are also invited to interviews on the daily eTV news broadcast, or as a participant or guest on upcoming Livestream panel discussions.

Members of the Unlimited Content Posting Subscripiton plans also receive a complimentary membership in the World Tourism Network (WTN).

More information: www.travelnewsgroup.com/unlimited