Rhino Tourism introduced in Tanzania Mkomazi Park

20 mins ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
Mkomazi National Park in Northern Tanzania has been marked for Rhino Tourism, targeting tourists interested in viewing the remaining African black rhino, now the most endangered wildlife species in the world.

  1. Tanzania’s Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro, launched Rhino Tourism in Mkomazi National Park on Wednesday this week.
  2. The Ministry hopes to target and attract tourists interested in going on picture rhino safaris.
  3. The minister said that introduction of Rhino Tourism was a part of the Tanzania government’s plan.

The government’s target is to attract 5 million tourists which will then increase tourism gains from the current $2.6 billion to $6 billion by the year 2025.

Located in Northern Tanzania’s Tourist Circuit near Mount Kilimanjaro, Mkomazi National Park has been set as Rhino Sanctuary where tourist across the world could visit then view the rare African black rhino protected inside the park.

Mkomazi is under the management of Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa). It is located some 112 km east of Moshi town in Kilimanjaro region, between the northern and southern safari circuits.

Rhino tourism could be easily combined with hiking of the neighboring Usambara or Pare mountains and a few days relaxing on the Indian Ocean beaches of Zanzibar.

Rhino conservation is a key target which the conservationists are looking to ensure their survival in Africa after serious poaching which had decimated their numbers in past decades.

Black rhinos are among the most poached and endangered animals in East Africa with their population decreasing at an alarming rate.

Overlooking Mount Kilimanjaro to the north and Tsavo West National Park in Kenya in the east, Mkomazi park is now the first wildlife park in East Africa specialized for rhino tourism.

