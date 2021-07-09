New India Tourism Minister giving industry hope

A cabinet reorganization by India Prime Minister N. Modi yesterday has sent some signals, however symbolic, that tourism and aviation, both in the doldrums, may actually see a revival.

The Ministries have been upgraded with Cabinet rank ministers, some with political clout as well. This should help but only time will tell if these movements provide successful results. The number of Ministers in Tourism and aviation have also been increased indicating acknowledgment of the need for greater leadership in the sector.

J. Scindia, the son of the late former Tourism and Railway Minister, Madhavrao Scindia, has been assigned to an aviation portfolio.

Leaders from the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), and Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), met with the new Tourism Minister, Shri G. Kishan Reddy.

This high-level tourism delegation called on the new Minister of Tourism, Culture and North East, G. Kishan Reddy today as a courtesy call to welcome and congratulate him on his taking over the charge in his office at Transport Bhawan, New Delhi.

The delegation who met the Hon. Minister was comprised of Mr. Nakul Anand, Chairman – FAITH; Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President – IATO and Hon. Secretary – FAITH; Mrs. Jyoti Mayal, President – TAAI and Vice Chairman – FAITH; Mr. P. P. Khanna, President – ADTOI and Board Member – FAITH; and Mr. Ravi Gosain, Vice President – IATO.

Members of the delegation assured full support to the Hon. Minister for revival of tourism and sought similar support in return. Minister Reddy assured all his support to the industry.

Prime Minister Modi removed 12 members of his cabinet in the reshuffle, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy. The government has had to face severe criticism over the COVID-19 pandemic. Stepping into the position, Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya was named to take on the Health Minister position. He was previously a Junior Minister for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, Modi’s close ally and second in command, will head a newly-created Ministry of Cooperation. Ravi Shankar Prasad, who headed the Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology as well as Law, resigned on Wednesday, with Ashwini Vaishnaw stepping into his slot. Also stepping down was Prakash Javadekar, the Environment Minister and government spokesperson. In all, there are some 43 new ministers in the cabinet.

