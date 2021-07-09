Jamaica Tourism calls for ideas from global leaders for post-pandemic recovery

Jamaica Tourism Minister and Chair of the high-level Organization of American States (OAS) Working Group Edmund Bartlett, is calling for continued exchange between member states and industry to finalize a practical and dynamic recovery action plan for the cruise and airline industries in the post-pandemic stage.

A practical and dynamic recovery action plan requires a multi-dimensional approach to the various elements of recovery. The call today is for the continued exchange between member states and industry – we must hear all voices. Harmonization of protocols, sustainable tourism, successful public-private partnerships, increased investments, and destination assurance must be the approach.

These remarks were made earlier today, during a virtual meeting of the Inter-American Committee on Tourism (CITUR) Working Group, organized by the OAS. The Minister was represented by the Ministry of Tourism’s Director of Tourism Trade and International Relations, Tyesha Turner.

“My call today is for the continued exchange between Member States and industry – we must hear all voices. I further urge an investigative approach to the proposed recommendations and tools for our region juxtaposed against similar tools and recommendations in other regions and the implications on interregional travel which is the mainstay of our tourism revenue,” said Turner on the Minister’s behalf.

"A practical and dynamic recovery action plan requires a multi-dimensional approach to the various elements of recovery – harmonization of protocols, including bio-sanitary and entry protocols; sustainable tourism with consideration for the environment; successful public-private partnerships; increased investments and destination assurance. Such an approach should facilitate and promote a comprehensive, holistic, far-reaching, and effective plan to move us towards our goals," she added.

