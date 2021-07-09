Earthquake in California Nevada: 5.9

- A 5.9 earthquake was measured in Smith Valley, Nevada, on the California, Nevada State line at 3:49 pm Pacific TIme on Thursday.
- The quake was felt in Reno, Carson City and Stockton.
- No major damages or injuries are expected due to the remote location of the quake.
Smith Valley is a census-designated place in Lyon County, Nevada, United States. The population was 1,603 at the 2010 census.
Mono County is a county located in the east-central portion of the U.S. state of California. As of the 2010 census, the population was 14,202. making it the fifth-least populous county in California. The county seat is Bridgeport
July 8, 2021 earthquake was on the border between the two counties. The depth measured was 61 miles.