Earthquake in California Nevada: 5.9

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

A strong earthquake 5.9 on the scale was recorded at 3.52pm in Nevada, close to the California State Line onSmith Valley.

  1. A 5.9 earthquake was measured in Smith Valley, Nevada, on the California, Nevada State line at 3:49 pm Pacific TIme on Thursday.
  2. The quake was felt in Reno, Carson City and Stockton.
  3. No major damages or injuries are expected due to the remote location of the quake.

Smith Valley is a census-designated place in Lyon County, Nevada, United States. The population was 1,603 at the 2010 census.

Mono County is a county located in the east-central portion of the U.S. state of California. As of the 2010 census, the population was 14,202. making it the fifth-least populous county in California. The county seat is Bridgeport

July 8, 2021 earthquake was on the border between the two counties. The depth measured was 61 miles.

