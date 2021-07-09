TTAL to diversify Tobago’s tourism product with wellness niche

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited’s Roadmap for Growth 2020 – 2023 identified the need to explore new niche development and diversification, as well as support and rejuvenate existing niches.

Tobago’s tourism authorities have initiated a three-phased project that will strategically develop a wellness tourism niche for the destination, with phase one involving the upcoming virtual conference “Exploring Wellness Tourism 360” from July 8th to 9th, 2021.

The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited’s Roadmap for Growth 2020 – 2023 identified the need to explore new niche development and diversification, as well as support and rejuvenate existing niches. In reassessing Tobago’s assets to ascertain growth potential in the post-COVID era of tourism and travel, the wellness tourism niche was identified as a viable option to be developed into quality and competitive tourism products.

The Honorable Ancil Dennis, Tobago’s Chief Secretary and Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Transportation stated:

“I am comfortable that Tobago has all the components necessary for wellness tourism. Fresh air, beautiful scenery, natural green spaces, endless exciting physical activities. In fact, this has been one of several aspects of tourism that the Tobago House of Assembly has been discussing for quite some time now to diversify our tourism product. Covid-19 has allowed us a unique opportunity to reset. We in the Tobago House of Assembly remain committed to sustaining the environment and providing the necessary resources needed to ensure Tobago’s continued and improved attractiveness and competitiveness.”

Wellness tourism puts one’s health and well-being at the epicenter of their travel experience. Trips organized around the principle of wellness tourism usually include healthy food, exercise, spa treatments, and opportunities to experience holistic development and spiritual activities including mediation and yoga. However, for Tobago, the Agency will seek to develop a unique brand of wellness that aligns with the destination’s brand position of providing “Beyond Ordinary” experiences that go beyond the typical wellness offerings.