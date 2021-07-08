New AC Hotel Atlanta Airport Gateway is reintroducing itself to the market as a preferred option for today’s evolving traveler.

As passenger traffic continues its modest rebound at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the new AC Hotel Atlanta Airport Gateway is reintroducing itself to the market as a preferred option for today’s evolving traveler.

Located just steps away from the airport’s ATL SkyTrain, the 222-room AC Hotel Atlanta Airport Gateway opened in January 2020. The property offers unparalleled convenience to Atlanta International, historically one of the world’s busiest airports.

Guests also enjoy quick access to the Georgia International Convention Center, Gateway Center Arena, and other nearby attractions and experiences.

“Our well-trained team is ready to welcome back travelers to enjoy world-class hospitality and outstanding amenities for a comfortable, memorable stay at this beautiful new hotel,” said Jeff Fowler, general manager.

“In every detail, the AC Hotel Atlanta Airport Gateway exudes the modern sophistication and stylist design for which the AC by Marriott brand is recognized, while also incorporating the community’s sleek vibe and urban spirit.”