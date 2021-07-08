Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

UK doctors slam decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on July 19

11 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

UK doctors call it Unethical. With the number of new COVID-19 cases rapidly rising and vaccines not yet giving herd immunity, the medical and scientific experts warned that unlocking England on July 19 was “premature”.

  • The UK is in for “a summer of chaos and confusion” as the scheme to unlock is neither “careful”, nor “controlled”.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to unlock is both “dangerous and premature”, the letter said, as well as “unethical and illogical”.
  • Over 32,500 infections were recorded on July 7 across the UK – the country’s highest figure since January.

In a public letter, titled “Memorandum Against Mass Infection”, over 100 British doctors and medical scientists denounced the UK government’s decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England on July 19 as “unethical”.

The letter penned and signed by more than 100 medical professionals was published yesterday in the correspondence section of The Lancet medical journal.

With the number of new COVID-19 cases rapidly rising and vaccines not yet giving herd immunity, the medical and scientific experts warned that unlocking England on July 19 was “premature”.

Over 32,500 infections were recorded on July 7 across the UK – the country’s highest figure since January.

Given that the UK is currently grappling with an influx of new cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to unlock is both “dangerous and premature”, the letter said, as well as “unethical and illogical”.

The missive follows a statement from the recently appointed UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, who commented just days prior that summer infections could reach 100,000 daily.

The letter also warned that although a large proportion of the population has been inoculated, with 86.4% having received their first dose and almost 65% fully vaccinated, vaccine immunity has not yet been reached, and will not by July 19. The letter also stressed the dangers of ‘long COVID’ that patients can suffer with after the virus. Long COVID is a condition that some coronavirus patients experience in the wake of the original infection and can manifest as trouble breathing, lack of smell and taste, and exhaustion.

