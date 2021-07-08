Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Emirates restarts Mauritius flights, as the island reopens to international tourists

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

From 15 July to 30 September 2021, Mauritius will open its borders to vaccinated passengers and Mauritian nationals.

  • Emirates will operate two weekly flights to Mauritius starting 15 July.
  • The airline will deploy its Airbus A380 aircraft to the popular Indian Ocean destination from 1 August.
  • Fully vaccinated travelers can enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway.

Emirates has announced it will restart passenger services to Mauritius this summer with two weekly flights from 15 July, as the island-nation gradually re-opens its borders to international tourists. To serve market demand, the airline has also announced it will deploy its iconic Emirates A380 aircraft to Mauritius starting 1 August. Fully vaccinated travelers can enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway in a list of pre-approved COVID-19 safe resorts across the island.

Emirates’ flights to Mauritius will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays. Starting from 15 July, the route will be served utilizing a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and from 1 August, utilizing the Emirates A380 aircraft. Emirates flight EK 701 will depart Dubai 2:35hrs and arrive in Mauritius at 9:10hrs local time. The return flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Emirates flight EK 704 will depart Mauritius at 23:10hrs and arrive in Dubai at 5:45hrs local time, the following day.

The Emirates A380 experience remains a favorite amongst travelers for its spacious and comfortable cabins and the airline will continue to expand its deployment in line with the gradual return in demand. Emirates currently operates the A380 to New York JFK, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, Toronto, Paris, Munich, Vienna, Frankfurt, Moscow, Amman, Cairo, and Guangzhou.

From white sandy beaches, crystal clear water, and luscious landscapes – Mauritius remains one the most popular holiday destinations, attracting travelers across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Emirates passengers can also enjoy other Indian Ocean destinations, as the airline offers 28 weekly flights to Maldives and seven weekly flights to Seychelles.

