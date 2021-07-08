Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Travel and Tourism deal activity up 39.6% in June

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Travel and Tourism deal activity up 39.6% in June
Travel and Tourism deal activity up 39.6% in June
Written by Harry Johnson

Deal activity in the travel & tourism sector showed signs of recovery in June, following a decline during the past few months.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • 74 deals were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during June.
  • Deal activity showcased improvement in key markets including the US, the UK, China and Germany.
  • India witnessed decline in deal activity.

A total of 74 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during June, which is an increase of 39.6% over 53 deals announced in May.

Deal activity in the travel & tourism sector showed signs of recovery in June, following a decline during the past few months. The growth in deal activity for a sector that has been hit badly due to lockdown and travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, could be a positive sign for the coming months.

All the deal types (under coverage) also witnessed growth in deal volume in June compared to the previous month. While merger & acquisitions deal volume increased by 26.5%, the number of private equity and venture financing deals also increased by 9.1% and 137.5%, respectively.

Deal activity also showcased improvement in key markets including the US, the UK, China, Germany and Spain, while India witnessed decline in deal activity.