Travel and Tourism deal activity up 39.6% in June

- 74 deals were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during June.
- Deal activity showcased improvement in key markets including the US, the UK, China and Germany.
- India witnessed decline in deal activity.
A total of 74 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during June, which is an increase of 39.6% over 53 deals announced in May.
Deal activity in the travel & tourism sector showed signs of recovery in June, following a decline during the past few months. The growth in deal activity for a sector that has been hit badly due to lockdown and travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, could be a positive sign for the coming months.
All the deal types (under coverage) also witnessed growth in deal volume in June compared to the previous month. While merger & acquisitions deal volume increased by 26.5%, the number of private equity and venture financing deals also increased by 9.1% and 137.5%, respectively.
Deal activity also showcased improvement in key markets including the US, the UK, China, Germany and Spain, while India witnessed decline in deal activity.