Marriott Resorts in Mexico announce new Director of Sales and Marketing

The Marriott Cancun Collection, which comprises the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa and Marriott Cancun Resort, announced the appointment of Glaucia Canil to serve as Director of Sales and Marketing.

In her new role, Canil will be responsible for leading the resorts’ sales and marketing efforts. She will also develop strategies for revenue growth and work with marketing and public relations. The goal will be to ensure consistent media messaging and social communication strategy.

A longtime member of Marriott’s family of brands, Canil’s appointment brings her career full circle, having started as a concierge at JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa’s lounge, Club 91.

After three years, she took her hospitality and business-forward approach to her home country of Brazil, where she was appointed Sales Executive at the Renaissance Sao Paulo. Throughout her years there, Canil held various sales positions while achieving demonstrable results and accolades including the President’s Circle and Chairman’s Circle awards.

It wasn’t long before Cancun called Canil back, when she accepted a Sales Manager position with the Marriott Cancun Collection in 2016. Her commitment to the success of her team and the resorts, her tenacity, as well as her strong leadership skills, earned her the recent promotion to Director of Sales and Marketing for the sister resorts.

When she’s not working, Canil can be found basking under the sun, enjoying Cancun’s beaches with her husband and 11-year-old daughter.