Tourism funding cut as more travel to Hawaii

The Hawaii House and Senate voted yesterday to override Governor David Ige’s veto of House Bill 862 in large part relating to tourism. Specifically as far as the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) budget goes, this bill will cut that budget from US$79 million to US$60 million and reducing the Authority’s duties and responsibilities.

HTA will now have to request funds from the legislature each year like every other state agency. The bill does allocate $60 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the current fiscal year. Also included in the bill are changes to the transient accommodation tax which will cost tourists more to stay in hotels.

House Bill 862 also repeals transient accommodation tax allocation to the counties and authorizes them to establish a county transient accommodations tax at a rate not to exceed 3 percent on top of the state’s hotel tax of 10.25 percent.

It also repeals the TAT-funded tourism special fund and repeals certain compensation package limits for the president and chief executive officer of HTA effective January 1, 2022. This is HTA’s primary source of revenue.

In addition it repeals HTA’s exemption from the public procurement code and also decreases transient accommodations tax allocation to the convention center enterprise special fund.

State Rep. Sylvia Luke (D), representing Punchbowl, Pauoa, and Nuuanu, stated that overriding the veto is in essence charging tourists so they can help pay for the resources that they use. She said the Transient Accommodations Tax – or hotel tax – increase of 3 percent will accomplish this. In addition, rental car tax will be raised in the name of sustainable tourism management.

State Rep. Gene Ward (R), representing Hawaii Kai and Kalama Valley, voted against overriding the bill saying the bill is essentially sending HTA the message that they don’t like the way they are managing their part in Hawaii’s tourism.

Under the guidance of the current HTA CEO John De Fries, the mission of the agency is primarily sustainability in a way that changes how the Aloha State looks upon tourists, even to the point of possibly limiting the numbers of tourists that are allowed to arrive.

At the same time, Hawaii is well aware that tourism makes up 21 percent of the state’s economy, with many of Hawaii’s largest industries revolving around the constant flow of tourists. In 2019 before the pandemic struck, visitors to Hawaii spent $17.75 billion while on vacation in the islands.

Rep. Ward said that basically what this bill does is punish HTA for successfully bringing back tourism to the islands following the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of this comes as Hawaii throws opens its doors, making it easier for visitors to come to the islands with its just announced lift on travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated domestic travelers. Yesterday, July 6, there were 27,210 passengers that arrived in Hawaii, figures reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.

#rebuildingtravel