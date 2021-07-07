Massive explosion rocks Dubai

The extent of the damage caused by the explosion to the port and surrounding cargo was not immediately clear.

Tremors from the blast were felt across Dubai.

The explosion sent huge fireball into the sky.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or extent of damage.

Dubai residents reported hearing a tremendous blast across the city late on Wednesday, with some eyewitnesses posting footage and photos of a huge fireball rising over a port in Dubai .

According to the city government officials, a major blaze broke out within a container stored on a ship anchored in the Jebel Ali port, as the UAE’s largest city was rocked by a huge explosion.

Officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties. The extent of the damage caused by the explosion to the port and surrounding cargo was not immediately clear.

The fire was so big it was seen from across the harbor, according to videos shared on social media.

Other footage showed Dubai emergency services attempting to put out the flames with piles of debris scattered around the port near the affected ship, and pools of fire still burning near what appeared to be container wreckage.

No injuries have been reported so far, the government of Dubai said in a later update. A Dubai Civil Defense team was deployed to tackle the blaze, it added, and the fire was brought under control.

The Jebel Ali port in Dubai is one of the largest in the world and the largest in the Middle East. It serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Asia. The port, operated by DP World, has four sprawling container terminals that can berth some of the world’s largest ships.