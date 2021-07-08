Hawaii Tourism door wide open

Starting tomorrow, July 8, 2021, domestic travelers coming to Hawaii may enter the state and bypass COVID-19 testing and quarantine upon arrival if they have a CDC-issued vaccination pass to authenticate they have been fully vaccinated.

This was announced at a press conference that just concluded at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The state confirmed that Hawaii’s efforts are not being done in coordination with federal authority guidelines. Travelers vaccinated in the US or its territories may participate in the program starting on the 15th day after second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hawaii-bound travelers will need to upload one of three vaccination documents to a Safe Travels Hawaii account they set up, prior to traveling to the islands. One of the following documents must be uploaded:

A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

VAMS (Vaccination Administration Management System) printout.

DOD DD Form 2766C.

The Safe Travels digital platform will ask for an online legal attestations on its website to confirm the uploaded documentation is true and accurate.

Travelers should bring a hard copy of their vaccination documentation to show screeners at the gate prior to boarding and/or upon arrival in Hawaii. Screeners will review and verify the vaccination documents, match photo IDs, name, and DOB, as well as confirm that the attestations are signed.

Children under 5 years old are not required to test and will not be quarantined if traveling with an adult who has a pre-travel test exception or a vaccination exception.

International Travelers

On the international level, Hawaii will only accept a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from a trusted testing and travel partners, including any tests verified through the State’s Digital Health Pass partners – CLEAR and Common Pass. For the full list of Domestic trans-Pacific, International and airline partners, go to TRUSTED TESTING AND TRAVEL PARTNERS.

