India United Federation of Travel Agents Association reveals new Board

Mr. Sunil Kumar, Immediate Past President of TAAI, has been re-elected as the President of UFTAA at that Annual General Assembly. UFTAA has commenced its expansion phase with focus on supporting the “Rebuilding – Restarting – Re-establishing Travel & Tourism Leadership.” UFTAA’s priority subject is to reach out to its members by partnering with national associations and authorities to guide this important transition period.

In 66 years of UFTAA, a federation that is spread out over 65+ countries and with a membership of over 25,000 travel companies, the association has endeavored to represent the travel agent fraternity, globally in matters relating to IATA, aviation, and education. With tourism as a priority subject in its portfolio, UFTAA’s focus is to help build a stronger global connect for industry stakeholders. UFTAA’s active role in IATA’s Passenger Agency Program Global Joint Council (PAPGJC) will continue to articulate priority matters in the current evolving marketplace.

UFTAA’s General Assembly unanimously resolved to draw the attention of governments on “vaccine equity” related to uniform policy on the corridor of travel formalities The introduction of complex procedures by few governments, in the opinion of UFTAA India, can delay the most required turnaround of the travel and tourism industry to its previous robust levels. In the opinion of UFTAA, the international cooperation that exists in the development of vaccines must also be reflected in the setting of international standards for the management of passenger traffic between countries.

The new UFTAA Board consists of:

President: Mr. Sunil Kumar Rumalla (TAAI) – India

Vice President and Chairman Air & IATA Matters: Mr. Yossef Fatael (IITOA) – Israel

Vice President (Finance): Mr. Trevor Rajaratnam (TAASL) – Sri Lanka

Vice President (Tourism): Mr. Cetin Gurcun (TURSAB) – Turkey

Director: Mr. Mohammad Wanyoike (KATA) – Kenya

Director: Ms. Varsha Ramchurn (MAITA) – Mauritius

Director: Mr. Joe Olivier Borg– Malta

Director: Ms. Adriana Miori – Italy

Director: Mr William D’souza – Canada

Director: Mr. Richard Lohento – ATOV, Benin

Director: Ms. Guizhen Sun – CATS, China

Board Invitee: Mr. Achyut Gurgain – NATTA, Nepal