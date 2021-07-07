Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

India United Federation of Travel Agents Association reveals new Board

19 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
uftaa
Sunil Kumar, President of India United Federation of Travel Agents Association
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The United Federation of Travel Agents Association in India held its Annual General Assembly (AGA) – Virtual, on June 28, 2021, which elected a new Board.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Mr. Sunil Kumar, Immediate Past President of TAAI, has been re-elected as the President of UFTAA at that Annual General Assembly.
  2. UFTAA has commenced its expansion phase with focus on supporting the “Rebuilding – Restarting – Re-establishing Travel & Tourism Leadership.”
  3. UFTAA’s priority subject is to reach out to its members by partnering with national associations and authorities to guide this important transition period.

In 66 years of UFTAA, a federation that is spread out over 65+ countries and with a membership of over 25,000 travel companies, the association has endeavored to represent the travel agent fraternity, globally in matters relating to IATA, aviation, and education. With tourism as a priority subject in its portfolio, UFTAA’s focus is to help build a stronger global connect for industry stakeholders. UFTAA’s active role in IATA’s Passenger Agency Program Global Joint Council (PAPGJC) will continue to articulate priority matters in the current evolving marketplace.

UFTAA’s General Assembly unanimously resolved to draw the attention of governments on “vaccine equity” related to uniform policy on the corridor of travel formalities The introduction of complex procedures by few governments, in the opinion of UFTAA India, can delay the most required turnaround of the travel and tourism industry to its previous robust levels. In the opinion of UFTAA, the international cooperation that exists in the development of vaccines must also be reflected in the setting of international standards for the management of passenger traffic between countries.

The new UFTAA Board consists of:

President: Mr. Sunil Kumar Rumalla (TAAI) – India

Vice President and Chairman Air & IATA Matters: Mr. Yossef Fatael (IITOA) – Israel

Vice President (Finance): Mr. Trevor Rajaratnam (TAASL) – Sri Lanka

Vice President (Tourism): Mr. Cetin Gurcun (TURSAB) – Turkey

Director: Mr. Mohammad Wanyoike (KATA) – Kenya

Director: Ms. Varsha Ramchurn (MAITA) – Mauritius

Director: Mr. Joe Olivier Borg– Malta

Director: Ms. Adriana Miori – Italy

Director: Mr William D’souza – Canada

Director: Mr. Richard Lohento – ATOV, Benin

Director: Ms. Guizhen Sun – CATS, China

Board Invitee: Mr. Achyut Gurgain – NATTA, Nepal