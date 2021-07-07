IMEX Group reveals secret

Following a successful trial last month, IMEX is inviting BuzzHub attendees to join “Gather Buzz Fest” on the Gather.Town platform to mark the close of its Extreme Innovation Buzz Day on Wednesday, July 7.

This is the first ever Gather Buzz Fest – the IMEX Buzz Day after party. Gather.Town is a gaming platform with a strong retro vibe reminiscent of 80s arcade games. Attendees choose an avatar, choose an outfit, and head out into the great digital unknown from their desktop.

IMEX’s Gather Buzz Fest features a games room, a Guilty Pleasures entertainments tent, musical campfires, parklands and splash-free island-hopping. Dog-owners are invited to bring their real-life pooches on-screen while musicians can jam around a firepit. No add-ons, downloads or apps are required as navigation is controlled using keyboard arrows.

Participants at Swapcard’s Evolve Homecoming event will also join Gather Buzz Fest as part of the two communities’ co-located event – a first for the industry.

Carina Bauer explains: “As part of our commitment to experiment on behalf of the industry, we’ve worked with Gather.Town to deliver the ‘secret ingredient’ of every live event – impromptu connections. We know it’s hard, if not impossible, to replicate the spontaneity of bumping into an industry friend in real life but this is the closest we’ve come across and we urge everyone to try it.”

The IMEX Gather Buzz Fest is the culmination of another Buzz Day featuring speakers and programming based on one of IMEX’s 12 Commitments – Extreme Innovation. Speakers include Christophe Debard, Head of Protospace, Toulouse; former Creative Director of UK Grazia magazine, Suzanne Sykes and Light Artist, Frankie Boyle. The day’s programming also allows for both Evolve and IMEX communities to join a crossover session, featuring serial entrepreneur and author, Cris Beswick, on ‘Building a Culture of Innovation’.

Gather Buzz Fest takes place at the end of Buzz Day on 7 July. Register for Buzz Day – for free – here.

The IMEX BuzzHub runs until September delivering human connections, business value and tailored content on the ‘Road to Mandalay Bay’ in the run up to IMEX America, 9 – 11 November, and Smart Monday, powered by MPI on 8 November.

#IMEX21 and #IMEXbuzzhub

www.imexexhibitions.com

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.