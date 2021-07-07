Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

IMEX Group reveals secret

42 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
IMEX
IMEX secret revealed
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Following a successful trial last month, IMEX is inviting BuzzHub attendees to join “Gather Buzz Fest” on the Gather.Town platform to mark the close of its Extreme Innovation Buzz Day on Wednesday, July 7.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. This is the first ever Gather Buzz Fest – the IMEX Buzz Day after party.
  2. Gather.Town is a gaming platform with a strong retro vibe reminiscent of 80s arcade games.
  3. Attendees choose an avatar, choose an outfit, and head out into the great digital unknown from their desktop.

IMEX’s Gather Buzz Fest features a games room, a Guilty Pleasures entertainments tent, musical campfires, parklands and splash-free island-hopping. Dog-owners are invited to bring their real-life pooches on-screen while musicians can jam around a firepit. No add-ons, downloads or apps are required as navigation is controlled using keyboard arrows.

Participants at Swapcard’s Evolve Homecoming event will also join Gather Buzz Fest as part of the two communities’ co-located event – a first for the industry.

Carina Bauer explains: “As part of our commitment to experiment on behalf of the industry, we’ve worked with Gather.Town to deliver the ‘secret ingredient’ of every live event – impromptu connections. We know it’s hard, if not impossible, to replicate the spontaneity of bumping into an industry friend in real life but this is the closest we’ve come across and we urge everyone to try it.”

The IMEX Gather Buzz Fest is the culmination of another Buzz Day featuring speakers and programming based on one of IMEX’s 12 Commitments – Extreme Innovation. Speakers include Christophe Debard, Head of Protospace, Toulouse; former Creative Director of UK Grazia magazine, Suzanne Sykes and Light Artist, Frankie Boyle. The day’s programming also allows for both Evolve and IMEX communities to join a crossover session, featuring serial entrepreneur and author, Cris Beswick, on ‘Building a Culture of Innovation’.

Gather Buzz Fest takes place at the end of Buzz Day on 7 July. Register for Buzz Day – for free – here.

The IMEX BuzzHub runs until September delivering human connections, business value and tailored content on the ‘Road to Mandalay Bay’ in the run up to IMEX America, 9 – 11 November, and Smart Monday, powered by MPI on 8 November.

#IMEX21 and #IMEXbuzzhub

www.imexexhibitions.com

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.