American announces new Colombia, Mexico and US flights from Miami

American Airlines strengthens its presence at MIA with two new international destinations in Mexico and Colombia in December.

Six new domestic routes launch this winter, further connecting South Florida to the broadest global network.

By the end of the year, American will offer more than 130 nonstop destinations from MIA, the most of any carrier.

This winter, American Airlines will continue to grow its footprint at its largest international gateway, Miami International Airport (MIA), adding two new international destinations and six new domestic routes. With today’s announcement, American further solidifies its position as the largest airline at MIA, operating 341 peak daily flights this winter.

“With more than 30 years of service, American is and will always be Miami’s hometown airline, and we are proud to strengthen our footprint at our MIA hub later this year,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of MIA Hub Operations. “New service to Tel Aviv, Paramaribo, Chetumal and San Andres, and more domestic flying this winter, are a testament of our commitment to the economic development of our community as it continues to grow and diversify.”

“I deeply appreciate the commitment by American Airlines to further expand its presence in Miami-Dade County with even more routes and increased flights coming soon to Miami International Airport,” said Ralph Cutie, MIA Interim Director. “Our County’s tourism industry has almost fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, and that is largely due to American Airlines’ unwavering service to our community as our busiest airline partner.”

Better connectivity to Latin America and the Caribbean

In December, the carrier will launch two new international routes from MIA: Chetumal, Mexico (CTM); and San Andres Island, Colombia (ADZ). With these new routes, American will serve 28 destinations in Mexico – the most of any U.S. carrier – and seven in Colombia.

Destination Frequency Flights Begin ADZ Wednesdays and Saturdays Dec. 4 CTM Wednesdays and Saturdays Dec. 1

Six new ways to head south this winter

This winter, American’s customers will enjoy the sun, sand and the world-famous nightlife of South Florida on their terms with the most options and convenient schedule of any airline. The carrier is adding daily seasonal service between MIA and Salt Lake City (SLC); and seasonal Saturday service to Albany, New York (ALB); Burlington, Vermont (BTV); Madison, Wisconsin (MSN); Syracuse, New York (SYR); and Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL).

Destination Frequency Flights Operate ALB Saturdays Nov. 6 – April 2 BTV Saturdays Nov. 6 – April 2 MSN Saturdays Nov. 6 – April 2 SLC Daily Dec. 16 – April 4 SYR Saturdays Nov. 6 – April 2 TUL Saturdays Year-round beginning Nov. 6

In addition to these new routes, current daily seasonal service to Oklahoma City (OKC) becomes year-round. Seasonal service to Fayetteville, Arkansas (XNA) and Milwaukee (MKE) returns to MIA on Saturdays between Nov. 6 and April 2.

Earlier this summer, American launched new, three-times-weekly service from MIA to Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV), as well as new domestic service to Huntsville, Alabama (HSV); Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT); Milwaukee (MKE); Portland, Maine (PWM); and Rochester, New York (ROC). Service between MIA and Bangor, Maine (BGR) launched July 3. Starting Sept. 7, American will also be the first and only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service to Paramaribo, Suriname (PBM). Flights will operate five times per week with a convenient schedule for customers traveling across the United States to connect through MIA.