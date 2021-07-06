Five beaches not to miss while on holiday in Seychelles

Renowned for its natural beauty and incredible flora and fauna, the beaches that hem Seychelles turquoise blue and warm waters are a draw unto themselves. From secluded powder-soft crescents to long stretches of palm and vouloutier-fringed strands, every island holds its secret “anse.”

Seychelles is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean with over 100 beautiful islands to its name. There are over 120 stunning beaches to enjoy while visiting this paradise nation filled with ocean delights. Here are the top 5 beaches that should be on every tourist’s must-visit list when in the Seychelles.

ANSE COCOS

An idyllic hideaway spot, on La Digue, Anse Cocos is located on the eastern coast of the small island of Seychelles and is only accessible by a 30-minute hike, either by taking a path from Grand Anse or in the other direction from Anse Fourmis. Less well-known than the much-photographed Anse Source D’Argent, with which it shares similar features, picturesque Anse Cocos is all the more prized for its secluded aspect, which makes all its charms.

ANSE LAZIO

Known as the most famous beach on Praslin, Anse Lazio is often listed among the top ten beaches in the world. Age-old granite sentinels stand guard at both ends of the picture-perfect stretch of soft white sands leading to clear waters, perfect for swimming and snorkeling. A must on every visitor’s list, Anse Lazio remains agreeably soothing and will not disappoint.

ANSE GEORGETTE

Another favorite on Praslin, the superb Anse Georgette is well worth the 30-minute hike through the grounds of the luxurious Constance Lemuria Resort. Alternatively, it is accessible by boat. If you make it to Anse Georgette, you will definitely be conquered by powder soft sand fringed by lush tropical flora, as well as an amazing snorkeling spot.

ANSE SOURCE D’ARGENT

Reputed to be the most photographed beach in the world, and accessible by a bicycle ride through La Digue’s L’Union Estate, this unique landmark is treasured for its huge granite boulders but also its soft white sand and clear turquoise waters. Sheltered by the reef, the sea is endlessly calm at Anse Source D’Argent, making it a favorite for families and couples who just want to be rocked by the waves or try their hand at snorkeling. A must, if you are on La Digue!

ANSE TAKAMAKA

Often described as “breathtaking” or even “outstanding,” Anse Takamaka is one of Mahé’s most stunning beaches. Located in the south of Mahé, Anse Takamaka epitomizes the postcard-perfect beach, where the wild waters of the Indian Ocean come to shore.

