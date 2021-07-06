Sandals Resorts International commemorates founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart

To honor Sandals Resorts International's Founder and late Chairman, all Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts will proudly display a specially framed photograph of The Hon. Gordon "Butch" Stewart as a commemoration of his everlasting legacy.

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) will commemorate the life of late founder and chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart in a series of on-property and digital happenings timed to honor Mr. Stewart’s July 6 birthday.

Sandals Resorts announces plans designed to honor founder on his July 6 birthday. An “Ocean Lookout” will be unveiled at each resort across with stunning views to commemorate The Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s love of the sea. Each resort will also receive a specially framed photo of the founder that guests, team members, and visitors can view.

On property, each resort will be presented with a specially framed photograph of the founder which will be displayed in a prominent position for viewing by guests, team members, and visitors. In addition, each resort will introduce an Ocean Lookout, a favorite spot identified at each hotel that was special to Mr. Stewart for its stunning views of the sea. Every Ocean Lookout will be accompanied by a plaque with the following inscription: “ ‘My idea of luxury is being by the sea…’ -Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Founder, Sandals Resorts. As it was for our founder, may the Caribbean be an endless source of inspiration, peace, and pure joy.”

Sandals Resorts International will unveil an “Ocean Lookout” at each of its resorts across the Caribbean – a special area with stunning views – to commemorate The Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart’s love of the sea. Pictured Here: endless ocean views at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort located in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, nearby to where Gordon “Butch” Stewart grew up.

“These are small ways of honoring big things that were important to my dad,” said SRI executive chairman Adam Stewart. “My father’s image, displayed with honor in our resorts, is important. It shows the world that behind our brands, we are a sixth-generation Jamaican family with roots firmly planted in the Caribbean. It’s why establishing a place with spectacular views of the ocean was so significant. Everything we do begins where the sea meets the sand. Outside of being a tourism leader, my dad grew up on a beach and enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved being surrounded by the sea, chatting with friends and playing dominoes. Family and the Caribbean is who we are, and he gave that to us. In fact, one of his favorite sentiments was ‘wanting our guests to feel like family when they are with us.’ Today, we take this moment to celebrate him and honor how deeply missed he is,” said Stewart.

Those following the brands digital channels will have the opportunity to hear thoughts from Gordon “Butch” Stewart in his own words and learn more about his life by visiting “Remembering Gordon “Butch” Stewart, an online page celebrating the stories, impact and remembrances of this true visionary.

